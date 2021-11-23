New review of retail banking likely to put salary cap back on the agenda

A new review of retail banking in Ireland by the Department of Finance will put bankers’ pay back on the agenda.

Announcing the terms of reference for the review, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he expects submissions on bankers pay will form part of the examination into the sector.

“I do anticipate… that there will be submissions made in relation to remuneration policy here in Ireland. There is already clear signs of that happening and I do expect that submissions will be made that will be assessed as part of this review and considered,” he said.

The Government capped salaries at AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB at €500,000 following the State bailouts during the financial crisis. The banks have been lobbying for this to change for a number of years.

Mr Donohoe said there were currently no plans to change the remuneration of bankers.

The Government has “a clear remuneration policy here in place and any policy decisions with regard to the retention of staff, with relation to how we can make sure that we have the right people do the right work are just recognised here in the terms of reference [of the review]”, he said.

The long-called-for review has come about on the back of KBC Ireland and Ulster Bank’s impending withdrawal from the Irish market, as well as Bank of Ireland’s decision to close more than a third of its branch network.

Among the other areas that will be examined is the current retail banking landscape and likely market trends over the next 10 years.

The review, which is due to be completed next year, will also look at the implications of Covid-19 and Brexit, options to develop the mortgage market, consumer protection and consumer choice, and the provision of sustainable lending to the SME sector.

The report, which will be headed by a senior official within the Department, will involve consultation with stakeholders, including a public consultation.

With competition in the banking sector diminishing, Mr Donohoe said the challenge involved in attracting new retail banks into the Irish market “is really, really considerable”.

“At the moment retail banks across Europe are going through processes of consolidation rather than necessarily expansion,” he said.

Welcoming the review, John O’Connell, general secretary of the Financial Services Union, said the organisation has “campaigned for the last 12 months for the establishment of a banking forum where all relevant stakeholders would be involved and where a structured debate on the future of banking could take place”.

“I am pleased today that the Minister for Finance has accepted our suggestion and has published terms of reference for the review.”