NEW Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf is to get a pay rise.

New Central Bank Governor set for salary hike months after taking on role

His salary is set to rise by €5,700 to €292,526, with the decision coming just months after moving from New Zealand to take up role.

The Central Bank Commission, or its board, approved the pay hike at its November meeting, the just-published minutes of the November meeting show.

This rise takes effect from next October.

When the new governor took up his role earlier this year the Central Bank had approved a salary of €286,790 for him. But it will now rise by around 2pc next year.

Deputy Governors Ed Sibley and Sharon Donnery also had pay rises approved for them, taking their salary to €254,370 each.

Director general Derville Rowland will see her salary rise to €243,772.

The minutes state: “Based on a consistent approach to the Bank’s application of the relevant legislation to all staff in the Bank (Financial Emergency Measures in the Public Interests Acts and the Public Service Pay and Pensions Act), it was proposed that the salaries of Governor Makhlouf, Deputy Governors Donnery and Sibley and Director General Rowland be adjusted accordingly.”

Former Governor Professor Philip Lane was paid €286,790 following a salary review last year.

He left the position to take up the role of chief economist at the European Central Bank in June.

Online Editors