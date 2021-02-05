New €70m investment fund to stem cash ‘collapse’ for startups

Frontline Ventures, the Dublin-based early-stage venture capital firm, has announced a new €70m fund.

Its ‘Seed Fund III’ is a €70m pot to finance European startups that focus on business-focused technology and which are trying to comtend with US competition.

It comes as industry analysts continue to warn about a shortfall in Irish funding to early-stage startups, with investors choosing to place their money with established tech firms instead.

Seed Fund III’s investors include AIB, the State-backed Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and the European Investment Fund.

The venture capital firm, whose partners include Twitter's former European boss Stephen McIntyre, now has a total of €250m under management.

Profitable recent investments include Pointy, the Dublin e-commerce startup company sold to Google last year for €140m. Previous exits include Logentries and Orchestrate, both acquired by larger companies.

The new fund aims to offer between €250,000 and €2.5m to early-stage startups at a time when other sources are drying up.

Many are struggling to raise the capital to invest in innovation and staff to expand.

“There has been a significant decline in investment into early-stage tech startup companies, with many struggling to raise the necessary private capital to invest in innovation and staff to grow and expand,” said Brian Caulfield, chairman of Scale Ireland.

The Irish Venture Capital Association’s (IVCA) most recent quarterly figures cited a “collapse” in early-stage funding here, describing it as a “major concern”.

According to the last reported IVCA figures, first-time funding fell by almost 60pc with only a handful of startups raising their first equity rounds.

“This will have an impact on future investment levels, particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the economy,” said Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general of the IVCA.

The new Frontline fund is being launched almost a year after it announced an $80m (€67m) fund to focus on high-growth US tech startups that need to expand into Europe but are unsure how to get it right.

So far, it has invested in the $5bn-valued TripActions, People.ai and Clearbanc.

At the launch, Frontline partner Stephen McIntyre described it as a fund to help deal with “flawed expansion strategies” that Frontline executives say they saw adopted by fast-growing US companies when picking and launching a European base.

“The US accounts for 52pc of the global software market and Europe accounts for a further 26pc,” said Frontline partner William McQuillan.

“When we looked at the data at the very start of Frontline in 2012, it was clear that European entrepreneurs lacked the infrastructure and support to build a global business out of Europe.

"Today, Europe finds itself on top-tier US investors’ target list, but global expansion remains an important challenge to solve. As a team, we’ve pooled all of our experience and resources into helping our founders cross the Atlantic.

"Seed Fund III will be an extension of our work, to help founders get off the ground and go global.”

