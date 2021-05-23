Never mind pool tables, creating a positive culture is what really makes a company a truly great place to work

Remember when it was all the rage to hang swings in your company cafeteria? When pool tables were in common areas? When employees could easily work out during breaks because a fitness centre was located on corporate premises?

Well, over the past year, the only swinging you could do in a common area was at an outdoor park as you remained socially distanced. I can’t recall the last real break I’ve taken between Zoom calls, virtual meetings and responding to mountains of emails. And company cafeterias and workplace fitness centres remain, of course, closed.

Now, as places blessedly begin to reopen, we have come to realise that “the Great Place to Work” was never a place after all. It’s about connections. Common values. A shared mission of why the heck we’re doing what we do. And so it is that creating and nurturing a positive culture is my number one criterion for companies to develop if they want to attract and retain talent and become known as a “Great Place to Work” — no matter where that “place” may be.

1. Commit to ongoing campaigns of conscious, caring culture

First, please understand that every company has a culture. Unlike what you might be thinking, if you don’t have written declarations of mission, values and behaviour expectations, you still have an atmosphere. That’s your culture. And if you do have the mission, values and behaviour guidelines but no one is actively embodying them, you, too, have a culture. But probably not the one described in your handbook.

That’s why the better workplaces take great effort to create and curate a well-defined, easy to articulate, purpose-filled culture in an ongoing fashion. Last year, for instance, plenty of companies redirected funds to wellness programmes and other efforts to create a nurturing culture for their new remote teams. But this year, many companies pared back those efforts, leaving still-remote workers missing that sense of care. As a plant needs a regular cycle of water and sunlight to flourish, people need regular campaigns of culture commitment.

And finally, for culture campaigns to succeed, the senior leadership team must participate. Last week, a HR director told me how gutted she was that the day after their new culture campaign virtual meeting kicked-off, the entire C-suite declared they had done their share and would not join the remainder of the meetings in the series. When the next line of management heard that, they also informed HR they had more pressing things to do. By the time the next month’s virtual meeting came around, only a smattering of people bothered to show up. They have a culture all right. But, clearly not what was intended.

2. Provide opportunities for employees to learn

LinkedIn recently conducted a survey that found about a quarter of Gen Z and Millennials stated they would leave their job if they weren’t offered opportunities to learn. They even went so far as to say that learning was the number one thing that makes them happy on the job. Whether you provide programmes internally, hire external trainers or partner with a local university, find a way for your people to grow so they don’t go.

3. Create a clear path for career progression

Another one of my clients confided to me recently that they had record turnover during the past year. “Difficulties connected to the pandemic,” I reasoned. “No,” came her reply. “The younger employees don’t feel like there’s any real next step of responsibility, so they burn out in place.” This is a possible predicament if you have a very flat organisational structure or you aren’t offering a wide-range of professional development programmes.

4. Provide recognition and purpose beyond money

If you don’t have a well-defined road map for career or learning advancement, you’ll need to develop a lot of purpose and recognition to compensate for that gap.

Businesses are more purpose-focused than before. Covid-19 has accelerated the call for change and made CEOs re-evaluate their organisation’s purpose. Nearly 80pc of people surveyed in a recent KPMG poll said they felt a stronger emotional connection to purpose since the crisis began. Capitalise on this desire for connection by surveying your own teams. Seek to better understand what issues they collectively want to support. Then provide mechanisms to do so. Likewise, continue to explore ways to promote and support your own people. An employee-centric company doesn’t merely reward its employees for their work efforts, it recognises them as human beings. This calls for discovering and celebrating human moments — not just providing monetary bonuses.

During these many months of remote working, we have learned that successful companies don’t require fancy buildings and playful accessories to be great. What they do need, however, is a collective purpose and a caring and compassionate culture that must be, ehm, worked at, to sustain.