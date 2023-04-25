NCAD hub will tap design thinking to improve processes in Irish healthcare

National College of Art and Design (NCAD) has launched a new interdisciplinary research hub in collaboration with a number of Irish hospitals.

Researchers at NCAD DesignLabs will work to find real-world solutions to challenges in the Irish healthcare system, as well as issues created by climate change.

The research hub will also look at the ways in which people learn and consume information today, partnering with industry experts to create new systems and solutions for these challenges.

The first DesignLab will be focused on healthcare.

The hub’s current collaborations include projects with St James’ Hospital, the Mater Hospital, Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI), as well as with the HSE’s Spark innovation programme and Dublin’s Digital Hub.

Recently, researchers from NCAD, in partnership with the Mater Hospital, designed a specialist service for nurses which allows them to provide tools to patients managing their own condition following a stroke.

A total of 98pc of those rated their post hospital care as excellent when presented with these tools compared to 63pc before the development of the StrokeLink project.

A further project completed at the Mater Hospital reduced nurse assessment forms from 19 pages down to just 5. This solution has now eliminated over 375,000 pages of nursing paperwork, NCAD estimated.

“NCAD DesignLabs creates opportunities to research and design new products, services and systems that have a positive impact on people’s lives,” NCAD director Sarah Glennie said.

“Through collaborative work with the Mater Transformation Centre and the Design Innovation Lab at St. James’s Hospital we are already seeing the positive impact of a design-led approach in areas like stroke rehabilitation, skin condition treatment and surgical training.”

The college is currently also host an exhibition showcasing how design has made a difference in healthcare settings, with examples of existing projects on show.

“Design-led approaches allow us to ask the right questions, be inclusive, and offer viable solutions,” Science Foundation Ireland director general Professor Philip Nolan said.

“DesignLabs is an important new asset in our national research and innovation system.”