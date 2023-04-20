National debt falls for first time since Covid

The national debt dropped in 2022 for the first time since the start of the pandemic though it remains significantly higher than it was before Covid.

Last year’s budget surplus means gross general government debt fell to €224.8bn last year from €236.1bn a year earlier. The scale of borrowing had spiked during the pandemic when debt was drawn down to fund large scale Government supports for businesses and households.

Those supports tailed off last year and the overall economy rebounded rapidly.

The shift means the debt works out at around €44,000 per head last year compared with over €47,000 in 2021.

The net debt figure, which takes into account the value of the State’s financial assets, is significantly lower again, at €185.4bn or just over a third of the size of the overall economy measured using gross domestic product (gdp). That’s low by European standards but that’s partly because gdp here is so large thanks to the inclusion of assets linked to mulitnationals.