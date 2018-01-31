National Broadband Plan winner says Eir’s withdrawal won’t affect roll-out timetable

The head of the remaining bidder for the Government’s National Broadband Plan rural roll-out scheme says that his firm will pick up the process and deliver on time after Eir quit the process.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Granahan McCourt boss David McCourt, who oversees broadband firm Enet, said that Eir’s decision to withdraw from the National Broadband Plan would not mean a higher taxpayer subsidy for Enet as the only remaining bidder.

”We’ve been negotiating with the Government for two years,” he said. “The Government is in no position to let us go backwards on things we’ve already agreed on. We’ve already submitted to the Government details around what it would cost and how we would build it. They’ve had a very stringent policy and procurement process. So we don’t have lots of wiggle room. It’s not like the list of things to agree with the government is just beginning, it’s ending.” Read More: Eir has quit the National Broadband Plan but government insists rollout will continue McCourt also insisted that Enet, a much smaller company than Eir, has the capacity to scale up to meet the construction and roll-out timetables likely to be set by the Government.

”In the telecoms business in the US, we had a capital budget of 100m per month. These kind of projects are right in our sweet spot. We understand the business, we understand public-private partnership. We have a good relationship with the govt at Enet. We have the resources. And we brought in a local partner, SSE. We’re committed to Ireland and to hiring in Ireland.” However, McCourt said that access to Eir’s infrastructure would be necessary for an by National Broadband Plan scheme to work properly.

“Accessing Eir’s infrastructure is a critical issue for us,” he said. ”That could be solved a number of ways, but being able to access their infrastructure is obviously a critical issue for us.” McCourt said that there was “still more work to be done for that to happen”.

“That work will be done between us and Eircom, or us, the government and Eircom,” he said. “But accessing Eir’s infrastructure on the transit areas, and in general, is a critical issue to anyone to building. It’s not in the best interest of anyone in Ireland to go building a third pole. That’s not the best use of capital.”

McCourt said that he expected no further delay because of Eir’s withdrawal.

“No, it should be a quicker roll-out period,” he said. “Everyone in the Government I’ve spoken to has said they’re committed to speeding up the process and rolling it out as quick as possible. If anything, this added spotlight will speed up the process.”

A spokesman for Eir said that he had no comment on the issue, but that the company would clarify its position shortly. However, the company will now face accusations that its recent acquisition by French billionaire Xavier Niel has immediately resulted in a shifting of strategy away from rural Ireland and more towards cities.

Up until recent weeks, Eir was an enthusiastic supporter of the National Broadband Plan with chief executive Richard Moat promising to compete and win the tender. Moat is to step down as chief executive once Niel’s acquisition, which values Eir at 3.5bn, is complete.

The National Broadband Plan, which promises to provide every rural dwelling with high speed internet, has been hit by delays since it was touted in 2012. Last year, it was dealt a significant blow with the withdrawal from the bidding process of Siro, the joint venture formed by Vodafone and the ESB. That left only two shortlisted bidders, Eir and Enet.

At the time, Communications Minister Denis Naughten insisted that the process would continue and that competition between the remaining bidders will result in comprehensive rural broadband network. However, promise of a tender document in “early 2018” has not yet come to pass. Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government aren't sure what the implications of the Eir withdrawal are yet.

He said one bidder is left in the field and the government will need to have discussions with them. Mr Varadkar said: "On the plus side it may allow us to award the contract early and get on with it. That of course is dependent on enet still wanting to get that contract." He added that the government's "overriding objective" is that half a million premises that don't have broadband are connected.

"We want to start the work and conclude the contract as soon as possible," Mr Varadkar said. He said that even without the broadband contract 75pc of homes and premises in Ireland will be connected by the end of the year. "It's as important as rural electrification was back in the 30s and 40s and we're keen to conclude a contract and start laying fibre as soon as we can," he said.

Online Editors