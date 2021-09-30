Nama to pay €500m to the State by year end

NAMA is paying €250m to the exchequer today with the same amount to be paid over in December as the agency edges towards its final winding up.

The two final payments in 2021 plus earlier payments and corporate tax payments will mean a total of €3.4bn will have been paid by the end of this year.

Additional transfers totalling €1.25bn will be made in coming years

Nama has forecast a lifetime surplus of €4.2bn. A special report from the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) Seamus McCarthy said that the agency is on course to deliver an internal rate of return (IRR) of 6.6pc over its life time versus an anticipated IRR of 5pc.

IRR is a standard measure used in the asset management industry to calculate returns over time.

Read More

While Nama’s financial return was ‘modestly’ ahead of forecast according to the C&AG, he noted that just 6,800 housing units had been built on land with potential capacity for 81,000 homes.Nama puts the number of new homes it helped deliver at closer to 20,000 including indirectly supported schemes.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Nama CEO Brendan McDonagh said the agency’s board is preparing a detailed winding down report to chart the stages to closing the agency between 2022 and 2025, to be sent in the next month.

He said the agency will then definitely close: “2025 is it”.

Read More



