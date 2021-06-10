Nama says its on course to pay €4.25bn surplus to taxpayers 

Nama says it will generate a total surplus of €4.25bn by the time the agency is wound up, including cash and a social housing vehicle.

The estimate from Nama’s latest annual report has been revised up since the start of the year.

Nama has already paid €2.2bn over to the State from the surplus, with another €800m in cash to come over the course of this year including €300m this month.

When it was first established, Nama paid €31.8bn to Anglo Irish Bank, AIB and Bank of Ireland for loans with a face value of €74.1bn using IOUs that had to be repaid to the banks as it generated cash.

By the agency’s own calculation, it paid around €6bn more to the banks than the loans were worth at the time – based on a formula for long-term value.

The eventual recovery, which could still take until 2025, will be a windfall for taxpayers but will be less than half the face value of the loans transferred to Nama a decade ago. That loss was also picked up by taxpayers through the individual bank bailouts, much of which has yet to be recovered.

The latest revision means that Including tax the total payments from NAMA to the Exchequer are now projected to be in the region of €4.65bn.

According to the annual report Nama’s remaining net assets of €2.58bn including social housing controlled through its National Asset Residential Property Services (Narps) vehicle, which has leased units supplied through Nama to local authorities and housing associations.

Narps will be transferred to another State agency when Nama itself is wound up, which is due to happen in 2025,

Meanwhile, the agency said it has supported delivery of 20,000 new homes since it was established, funding 12,800 of them directly,

A further 1,400 Nama backed homes are under construction or approved for funding, there are 4,600 units with planning permission secured and 7,400 units with planning applications lodged or being prepared for developments that re mainly in Dublin and the surrounding counties of Meath, Kildare and Wicklow, including on the former Glass Bottle site in Dublin’s Poolbeg area.