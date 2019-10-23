Nama exceeds social housing delivery target of 2,000 homes

Nama, the bad bank set up by the Government to deal with the banks’ billions of euro of bad debts, said it exceeded its social housing delivery target of 2,000 homes and has identified 7,050 residential units in its portfolio as being potentially suitable for social housing.

Nama, the bad bank set up by the Government to deal with the banks’ billions of euro of bad debts, said it exceeded its social housing delivery target of 2,000 homes and has identified 7,050 residential units in its portfolio as being potentially suitable for social housing.

In a report published today for the first half of 2019, Nama said that local authorities have confirmed demand for 2,729 of the units, of which 2,544 had been delivered or committed by the end of last June.

Nama also confirmed that it intends to select the preferred bidder for the former Irish Glass site in Dublin during the first quarter of 2020. Bids for an 80pc interest in the Nama company that ultimately controls the development site within the so-called Poolbeg West Strategic Development Zone have been submitted by developers including Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore and Johnny Ronan’s Ronan Group.

Overall planning for the site was formally adopted by An Bord Pleanala last April. It has the potential to deliver up to 3,500 housing units and 1 million sq ft of commercial space. It will also have a school and public spaces.

Johnny Ronan

Nama paid €31.8bn to Anglo Irish Bank, AIB and Bank of Ireland for loans with a face value of €74.1bn - using IOUs later repaid as it generated cash.

It said that it generated a co-called profit after tax of €48m for the six months to the end of June, compared to €281m in the first half of 2018.

The latest profit figure was reported after €32.6m of administrative expenses. That included €18.1m that was reimbursable to the National Treasury Management Agency. Board and committee fees and expenses amounted to €228,000 in the first half of this year.

“Nama continues to generate significant cash through the disposal of assets and loans and the receipt of non-disposal income,” the agency noted in its latest report.

It generated €500m of cash in the six months to the end of June, and an additional €200m between then and the end of September.

It brings to €44.7bn the amount of cash generated by the bad bank since its inception in 2009.

It’s expected to return a lifetime surplus of about €4.5bn to taxpayers.

Nama said that it has facilitated the delivery of almost 15,000 residential homes between the beginning of 2014 and last August. About 10,500 were delivered directly through Nama funding, it said.

More than 4,300 more are estimated to have been delivered, or under construction, on sites that have been sold by Nama debtors and receivers, or where the associated loans have been sold or refinanced.

Online Editors