N26 plans to exploit gap in banking market  

Digital bank N26 is planning to capitalise on the departure of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market with plans to introduce new credit, loan and overdrafts products.

The bank also has hopes to be able to offer mortgages in Ireland in the coming years, its chief operating officer Adrienne Gormley told the Sunday Independent.

The announcements by both Ulster Bank and KBC meant that N26 was thinking about Ireland “very, very deeply” with regard to product expansion, said Gormley.

“What we don’t want to do is come in just to replace what has been there before,” said the Dubliner who joined the Berlin-based bank as chief operating officer last September.

“There is a gap and the whole area of credit, loans and mortgages is open for disruption in the Irish market and we have to look at how we can fill the vacuum in a way that is compelling for Irish customers,” she said.

Read More

N26 was already growing rapidly here but had seen increased interest in its service since the two banks had said they plan to leave the Irish banking market, she said.

The six-year-old bank has almost hit the 200,000 user mark in Ireland and would do so this quarter, said Gormley.

Expand Close Adrienne Gormley, chief operating officer of N26 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrienne Gormley, chief operating officer of N26

“We are continuing to see our signup, usage and engagement rates rise and people are looking to us to see what more we can do. There’s a very compelling demand and we are getting asked now about credit, loans and what else can we offer.”

Gormley said that up until now the bank had focused on refining the core banking and payment services that it offers in the Irish market.

"But we do offer credit and loans in other markets so, with the full banking licence that we have, we are very much looking at what kind of offerings we can expand to in the Irish market,” she said.

There’s a ladder and you don’t go from offering payments to mortgages in one leap.

N26 is initially planning to expand some insurance offerings that it has introduced in Germany into the Irish market but Gormley said that a mortgage offering in markets including Ireland is a longer-term plan. She said she could not provide a timeline yet but the bank was working actively to deliver a wider range of services across Europe and beyond.

“There’s a ladder and you don’t go from offering payments to mortgages in one leap,” she said. “We are offering core banking services across 25 different markets and there are nuances in each so as we roll out products we have to look at how they need to be adapted for each of the local markets.”

Mortgages are “a customer banking need that deserve to be challenged and changed for good”, she said.

“N26 is very interested in playing a significant role in bringing digital transformation, more convenience and deeper variety to the Irish banking space in the coming years across several banking verticals, including mortgages.

"We recognise that with the exits of two major loan providers on the way, consumers are eager for more support and fairness from existing banks currently in the Irish market.

"While these services are not yet available to customers, N26 is looking to address these concerns in the future,” she said.

The bank is building a new ‘N26 Marketplace’ to connect customers to a range of FinTech services, particularly in trading and investments that will roll out during 2021, she said.