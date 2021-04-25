| 2.4°C Dublin

N26 plans to exploit gap in banking market  

German digital bank aims to provide loan products including mortgages to Irish consumers

Fearghal O'Connor

Digital bank N26 is planning to capitalise on the departure of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market with plans to introduce new credit, loan and overdrafts products.

The bank also has hopes to be able to offer mortgages in Ireland in the coming years, its chief operating officer Adrienne Gormley told the Sunday Independent.

