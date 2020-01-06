Moyagh Murdock appointed CEO of Insurance Ireland

Moyagh Murdock, the current CEO of the Road Safety Authority, is to step down from her role and take up a new job as head of the insurance industry lobby group Insurance Ireland this spring.

Ms Murdock, who has been at the helm of the State’s road safety advocacy body since 2014, will leave her post at the end of March, it was announced today.

As CEO, Ms Murdock will take over Insurance Ireland at a difficult time. The European Commission is investigating the body in relation to possible breach of EU competition rules. There is also pressure on the wider insurance industry over high costs for business and consumers and the Central Bank has a probe underway to look at so called dual pricing of insurance, which is seen as punitive for loyal customers.

In a statement, RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell, confirmed that Ms Murdock will take up her new job at the end of March 2020. She’ll take over from Kevin Thompson who has left Insurance Ireland to join RSA Ireland Insurance.

Before joining the RSA in 2014, Moyagh Murdock was chief operating officer for Bus Eireann. She previously worked at Bombardier, Team Aer Lingus and Caterpillar and is graduate of Queen's University Belfast and Dublin City University.

Liz O’Donnell said the RSA board “are disappointed to lose Moyagh” and will now commence the formal process to select a new CEO.

The President of Insurance Ireland Ann Kelleher said “Moyagh was selected following a very competitive selection process and demonstrated an enthusiasm and vision for the sector focused on its various stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Ms O’Donnell, former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and a Progressive Democrats TD, said Ms Murdock had made an important contribution to the organisation over the past six years.

“Since becoming its Chief Executive in 2014, Moyagh steered the RSA through a period in which has seen road deaths reduce by 25pc,” she said in a statement.

“In particular, her advocacy and work with Government and other key stakeholders in leading the implementation of the Government Road Safety Strategy as well her support for the introduction of various policy and legislative changes that have taken place during her tenure, have helped ensure Ireland’s road safety performance is now second in the EU.”

“As CEO of the RSA, she has guided the RSA through a period of organisational restructuring and modernising of services through the use of technology such as online driver licences, Commercial Vehicle Road Worthiness CVROI, as well as improving driver test wait times to their lowest levels ever.”

President of Insurance Ireland Ann Kelleher said Ms Murdock “will bring a fresh perspective to her role in Insurance Ireland, with a particular focus on the Irish consumer.”

Ms Murdock acknowledged that “this is a challenging time for consumers and insurance providers.”

"I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and to working collaboratively with them to ensure we implement changes which will provide a stable and well underpinned sector which delivers effectively for all of its customers,” she told RTE.

Online Editors