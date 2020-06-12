Mothercare Ireland placed into liquidation with the loss of 197 jobs

Mothercare Ireland has been placed into liquidation with the loss of 197 jobs after the directors said they can no longer see a viable future for the business.

Until now the company, which is a separate entity to Mothercare UK, has operated 14 stores across Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Sligo and Tralee.

In total 197 people were employed by the business, which has been operating here since 1992.

Jonathan Ward, Mothercare Ireland MD, said: “The impact [of Covid-19] on our business to date is unprecedented and what has become clear over the recent weeks is that store sales are going to continue to be seriously impacted in the short term whilst social distancing measures are in place and longer term as consumer habits permanently change.”

“We had already experienced issues with our supply chain in 2020 and when we factor the Covis-19 impact on top of this we are forecasting substantial losses this year alone. Unfortunately our business is now no longer sustainable as it will continue to make losses into the future.”

A meeting of creditors of the business will take place on June 22nd.

Mothercare Ireland has been a separately owned, family-run business started by David Ward in 1992. It was currently being run by his children.

In 2018 sales in Ireland were €28.5m and the business generated a profit of €136,000.

