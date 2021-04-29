‘Mother of all charm offensives’ needed to bring airlines back to Ireland

Every minister with a valid passport “needs to get on a plane” and launch the “mother of all charm offensives” to encourage global airlines to deploy capacity back to Ireland as the pandemic wanes, the chief executive of the DAA, Dalton Philips, has said.

He was speaking yesterday as the semi-State company that operates Dublin and Cork airports reported a €284m loss for 2020 as it was hammered by the Covid crisis.

“We’re competing against Copenhagen, we’re competing against Manchester and Brussels,” Mr Philips told the Irish Independent.

“So we’re going to need the mother of all charm offensives from Ireland Inc,” he said. “Every single minister who’s got a valid passport needs to get on a plane with the IDA and go out and we need to woo these airlines across the world.”

He said every other single airport around the world is now courting airlines as they look to rebuild traffic in a post-pandemic environment.

Passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork slumped 78pc last year to just 7.9 million, compared to 35.5 million in 2019. Dublin accounted for 32.9 million of that 2019 figure.

Mr Philips questioned whether the “Céad Míle Fáilte” will be there for tourists when the crisis ebbs.

“The narrative has been so negative,” he said. “International traffic has been demonised. I’m really worried about that.”

Yesterday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar claimed it was “too soon” for international travel to return without restrictions.

Mr Philips said he’s concerned that airlines will look to restrictive measures and decided to deploy capacity elsewhere. IAG-owned Aer Lingus recently opened a base at Manchester, from where it will fly direct services to the United States and the Caribbean.

“It’s a huge worry and it blows a hole in the myth that airports are monopolies,” he said. “We’re clearly worried about what’s happening with Aer Lingus, but I think it’s totally rational from their point of view. They have certainty in the UK, they have uncertainty in Dublin.”

He added that before the pandemic, Dublin had the fifth highest level of connectivity to North America of any airport in Europe. He said that its position has now dropped to fifteenth.

“It’s falling fast,” said Mr Philips.

He said Ireland is “out of step” with every single other EU nation in respect of its approach to international travel, especially as vaccination programmes gather pace.

“The government have a real battle on their hands and they need to focus on that,” said the DAA boss. “But I think what’s being ignored is the wider implications for Ireland. We box above our weight diplomatically with the US and we box above our weight in aviation terms. We’re going to lose that. Once it’s lost, it’s really hard to get it back.”

Nearly 1,000 Ireland-based staff have left the DAA, representing almost one-third of the group’s overall workforce here. About 1,000 more have left retail businesses operated by the group at foreign airports.

While staff at the DAA are technically back on full pay, Catherine Gubbins – who takes over as chief financial officer next month – said that the company would continue to “monitor” the situation. However, she said the company remains hopeful of a rebound in the second half of the year.

