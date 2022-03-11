Roadbridge worked on projects including the construction of the new North Runway at Dublin Airport

RECEIVERS have been appointed to Limerick-based construction firm Roadbridge, threatening more than 600 jobs at the company.

The group said it had faced “insurmountable financial challenges” and asked Bank of Ireland to appoint the receivers. It’s understood that Bank of Ireland is owed about €35m from Roadbridge.

Roadbridge had previously appointed IBI Corporate Finance to find a buyer for the business, or a potential investor.

Founded in 1967, Roadbridge directly employs 630 people in Ireland, the UK and Sweden. The company is controlled by the Mulcair family and has been an important and well regarded employer in the Mid West region for decades.

The civil engineering and construction firm has worked on a large number of major projects.

They include the construction of the new runway at Dublin Airport, the Center Parcs holiday village in Co Longford, and the N17/N18 Gort to Tuam motorway. It has also worked on the construction of windfarms, data centres and pipelines.

Despite Roadbridge having a strong pipeline of contract work valued at more than €700m, it operates on wafer-thin margins.

“We have been working tirelessly for the last number of months to find a solution to the grave challenges faced by the company,” said Roadbridge chairman Aidan Murphy.

“My fellow directors and I greatly regret having to take this step, but unfortunately, it was the only possible option at this time,” he added.

“The board recognise the support of all our stakeholders, including our bank, Bank of Ireland, in difficult circumstances as the directors explored every opportunity to save the company,” he said.

“We are committed to working closely with the receivers now in order to get the best possible outcome for employees, creditors and stakeholders,” added the chairman.

The receivers are Stephen Tennant and Nicholas O’Dwyer of Grant Thornton.