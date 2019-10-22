More than 400 jobs are understood to be at risk in Shannon, Co Clare where US multinational Molex has called staff to an employee meeting this afternoon.

More than 400 jobs at risk at Shannon-based Molex

Molex is one of the country’s longest established foreign direct investment (FDI) companies, and has been a significant employer in the mid west since setting up here in 1971.

The most recent accounts for Molex Ireland show it had 474 staff here at the end of 2017, and an annual wage bill of €23m.

The multinational tools and manufactures electronic components for use in a variety of industries including consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical devices.

The company confirmed it was holding an employee meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and it is expected to make a formal announcement on its future plans for the Shannon facility later today.

Molex Ireland's US parent was bought six years ago by US conglomerate Koch Industries for $7.2bn.

