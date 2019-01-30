Echelon Data Centres is to create 1,100 jobs with the €1bn development of two data centres.

Echelon Data Centres is to create 1,100 jobs with the €1bn development of two data centres.

More than 1,000 jobs to be created with development of two data centres

The centres will be located in Dublin and Carlow

As many as 910 jobs will be created during the construction phase at the two sites, which once operational will employ 100 people in Clondalkin and 90 staff in Arklow.

Speaking at the jobs launch, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys described the investment as "fantastic news" for Ireland.

"It's particularly encouraging to see an indigenous company making this type of commitment to a sector that we think of as being dominated by Silicon Valley giants," Minister Humphreys added.

Niall Molloy, CEO of Echelon, said the provision of customisable, scalable data centre facilities is key to the continuing growth of the digital economy, "driven by social media, e-commerce, and the Internet of things."

In addition to the two sites in Ireland, the group is in the process of identifying other sites in the UK and Europe.

Online Editors