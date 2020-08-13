| 14.6°C Dublin

More casual, more digital, less throw-away: fashion industry is being redesigned by lockdown

Bairbre Power

Carpe Diem was an interesting - and rather appropriate name as it turns out - for Irish designer Heidi Higgins when she named her new casual separates fashion label. Eighteen months ago, the Portlaoise-born designer looked to the Roman poet Horace and embraced his suggestion to "seize the day".

Fast forward to August 2020 when Heidi should have been releasing the latest collection of her eponymous occasionwear range but she's not. Life has changed along with her business plan. She has a new son, Jasper, born during lockdown, a new ray of sunshine to join his sister, Matilda, at home in Co Tipperary with Heidi's husband Gearoid.

After ten years in business, Heidi has closed her boutique on Portlaoise's Grattan Street. Going forward, she is no longer supplying over a dozen boutiques around the country with her line of tailored dresses and coats and the glamorous occasion wear which once graced the rails in Brown Thomas on Grafton Street.