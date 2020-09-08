Mobile price war as Three takes on GoMo with new €8, 100GB monthly deal

A mobile price war among operators is heating up with a new 100GB, all-calls-and-texts deal at €7.99 per month from Three’s subsidiary brand, 48.

The service will use Three’s nationwide 4G network.

The move is a direct response to GoMo, Eir’s 80GB budget service launched last October for €10 per month (now €13 per month). Gomo has attracted around 150,000 customers since its launch.

The only catch is that the signup period is limited from September to November 10th. Anyone who signs up during that time will, Three claims, have access to the €7.99 tariff for as long as they like. But if they leave or stop paying, they’ll only be allowed back at 48’s existing low-data, low minutes tariffs, at either €10 or €15 per month.

To stop existing ‘48’ customers availing of it, another condition attached is that it must be a new ‘48’ user.

Nevertheless, the move may put substantially more pressure on pricing and data allowances from all operators, including Three’s other plans.

Three’s standard prepay offering, with similar data and calling features, costs €21.70 per month, almost three times the 48 tariff. Both services use the same network.

Vodafone’s prepay offerings are substantially more expensive again. They also cost €21.70 per month but make customers pick between high data, unlimited calls or fast speeds. To get all three costs €45 per month from Vodafone, almost six times the new 48 tariff.

The new offering also means that Three may feel that its own recent marketing relaunch of 48 was underwhelming.

In June, it relaunched the 48 brand with two plans, a 20GB monthly deal for €10 or a 40GB monthly deal for €15. Both were limited to just 300 minutes of calls.

This was done in a market where GoMo offers unlimited minutes and 80GB of data for €13 per month.

Three appears to now be taking GoMo on with something much more challenging.

