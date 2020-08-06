Minority of small business owners plan to hike pay for selves and staff despite Covid-19

Nearly three in five SME owners now plan to maintain their own pay on 2019 levels, up from 49pc (Stock image)

One in ten small business owners now plans to give themselves a pay raise this year, while nearly a third will cut their wages amid Covid-19 losses, according to the Irish SME Association.

Isme’s survey of 237 members published today identifies a modest recovery in faith that small firms will rebound from Covid-19 – a change reflected in their own shifting wage plans.

Just three months ago, in the first weeks of lockdown, Isme’s quarterly survey found that only 4pc of SME owners planned to hike their own wages this year. That has risen to 10pc, including 2pc who plan at least a 5pc raise for themselves.

While 30pc still plan to take reduced pay this year, that has fallen from 47pc who foresaw this sacrifice three months ago.

Nearly three in five SME owners now plan to maintain their own pay on 2019 levels, up from 49pc.

Some SME owners and managers plan to spread their gains to staff. The survey found that nearly 23pc of surveyed firms plan to raise employees’ wages, half by at least 2.5pc.

But two-thirds have ruled out any pay hikes, and 11pc still intend to cut wages, mostly by more than 5pc.

The Irish SME Association also found that most members so far had not resorted to any exceptional finance beyond the State’s payroll supports.

While nearly seven in 10 were supported by the Wage Subsidy Scheme, and nearly a quarter had availed of Revenue forbearance on taxes due, most had not sought support from their own primary bank.

Those receiving payment breaks on business mortgages and business loans totalled 10pc and 16.5pc respectively. Less than 8pc had tapped the SBCI’s Working Capital Scheme – and barely 1pc the State-backed Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Nearly three in five said they had not contacted their bank for additional finance or payment breaks, while a quarter said they were receiving “flexibility and forbearance” from their bank. One in 20 said their bank was “being unhelpful or refusing my request for help”.

The survey chiefly involved firms employing fewer than 50 staff, more than half of them outside Dublin.

Online Editors