'Minecraft millionaires' - Meath twins share €1.7m in pay for Youtube channel

The payout would entitle the two to each receive €846,062 in salary from their Co Meath-based company, Little Lizard Ltd - or weekly pay of €16,270 each.

The bumper pay the 28-year old Co Meath brothers have awarded themselves comes from their massively popular YouTube Minecraft channel.

New accounts filed to the Companies Office show that the €1.692 million pay to the two represents a 75% pay increase on the €968,424 paid out to the two in 2017.

Over the past four years, the two have paid themselves a total €6.7m in remuneration.

The twins paid themselves a total of €4.1m over 2016 and 2015 made up of pay of €2.2m in 2016 and €1.8m in 2015.

The two ‘Minecraft millionaires’ only uploaded their first Minecraft video in June 2012 and today their Littlelizard & Turnstile Adventure channel boasts 4.12 million subscribers having added a further 312,000 over the past year.

Over the past seven years, the channel has been viewed a staggering 2.486 billion times.

The two only turned 28 at the end of March this year and at the end of last year, the brothers’ Little Lizard Ltd firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €437,986.

The company’s cash pile reduced from €295,845 to €83,029 during the year.

The boys’ younger sister, Kelly has also carved out a highly lucrative career as a ‘Youtuber’.

Aged 24, Kelly’s ‘Little Kelly Minecraft’ YouTube channel has 3.02m subscribers and 1.6bn views since her channel got up and running in June 2015.

At the end of last year, Kelly’s firm, Kelfit Entertainment Ltd was sitting on accumulated profits of €169,742.

The large hike in pay at the twins’ firm resulted in the company recording a modest loss of €6,624 for 2018.

The brothers’ working lives involves playing modified versions of the Minecraft game with friendly and humorous voice-overs that started out as a hobby for the two.

The Fitzsimons make most of their income from advertising on their channel and direct payments from YouTube based on the number of views of their videos.

In the Minecraft world they inhabit, Ryan’s character is known as Little Lizard while Scott is Tiny Turtle.

The brothers tend to play modified versions of the mega-selling Minecraft based on popular games, TV shows, movies or sometimes original ideas.

After the channel debuted on YouTube in 2012, it took nine months for the venture to gain 10,000 subscribers. The brothers only had the one laptop to use between them when they started off.

In a previous interview, Scott said: “At the start, it was just a hobby. We played it, we enjoyed uploading it and some of the stuff clicked more and people started enjoying it. You could easily notice what people wanted to watch rather than just what you wanted to play so if you got a good combination of both.”

Online Editors