Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it would buy videogame publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7bn in cash, the largest deal in the sector.

Microsoft's offer of $95 per share is at a premium of 45pc to Activision's Friday close. Shares of Activision were up nearly 38pc to $65.39 before being halted for news.

US headquartered Activision’s games include some of the industry’s biggest: Candy Crush, Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.