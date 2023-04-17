Michael McGrath secures State aid approval for changes to energy subsidy scheme

Changes to the Government’s energy subsidy scheme for businesses has received European Commission approval, unlocking extra payments for firms with high electricity and gas bills.

The Commission gave the green light to enhancements to the Temporary Business Energy Subsidy Scheme (TBESS) that lower the threshold for qualifying and increase the financial support available.

The changes were originally included among new cost-living-measures introduced in February but put on hold pending State aid permission from Brussels.

They were intended to increase the take-up of TBESS, which has been sluggish since the scheme was announced last September as part of Budget 2023.

Firms and accountants were slow to apply and make claims due to tight qualifying criteria and a lengthy application process, leaving many to face high energy prices without Government support.

Businesses have received just €64.6m from the scheme in the last six months, according to the most recent Revenue figures, although the programme was allocated a fund of €1.3bn.

As of 13 April, 27,763 businesses have registered for the scheme and Revenue has approved 34,227 claims. Only about two-thirds of registered firms have completed the claims process, though.

Now firms whose energy or gas costs have increased 30pc, rather than the earlier 50pc threshold, can qualify for TBESS. The level of relief available has also gone up from 40pc to 50pc of eligible costs.

On March 1, the monthly limit was raised from €10,000 to €15,000. The overall deadline for the scheme has also been pushed back to the end of May.

“These changes, in particular the lower entry threshold for the scheme, which is backdated to September 2022, will ensure that additional businesses can benefit from this vital support and I encourage businesses who have not already done so to register for and submit claims under the scheme,” said Minister for Finance Michael McGrath in a statement.

Revenue has said it will reassess all submissions based on the new criteria now that EU approval has been granted, meaning firms will get bigger payouts backdated to September.

Bríd Heffernan, tax and policy lead with Chartered Accountants Ireland, who lobbied enterprise minister Simon Coveney to overhaul the scheme, said earlier this month that “a strong communication and education campaign to businesses will likely be needed to remind businesses of the expanded scheme and encourage them to apply where they have not done so already”.