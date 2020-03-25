Another Delta flight carrying only medical supplies and no passengers is due to depart Dublin tomorrow (Photo: AP)

US carrier Delta Airlines flew a cargo-only passenger jet carrying vital medicine from Dublin to Atlanta yesterday in what is likely to be the first of a number of such services by the airline in the coming weeks.

The Irish Independent understands that Italian carrier Alitalia is also considering a charter flight to Dublin, while a charter flight from South Africa to Ireland is under consideration, it is believed. It is likely that both would be used to fly urgently needed medical supplies.

Carriers including American Airlines have started to use idle passenger jet aircraft to carry freight as demand from flyers evaporates due to the coronavirus.

Delta operated an Airbus A350-900 passenger jet for yesterday's service from Dublin, flying much-needed medical supplies to Atlanta.

The ground handler for the carrier in Dublin is Worldwide Flight Services.

The transport of pharmaceuticals is highly regulated, requiring specialised handling, storage and other procedures.

Contrary to reports on social media that the aircraft was being used to repatriate members of the Church of Latter Day Saints, or Mormons, who were involved in missionary work here, airport sources said the Delta jet did not have any passengers on board. It was loaded with 66 pallets of Wixela, a treatment manufactured by drug company Mylan, which has a large manufacturing base in Ireland. The drug is used to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Patients with such conditions are a high-risk category in the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Another Delta flight carrying only medical supplies and no passengers is due to depart Dublin tomorrow.

It is understood that up to 17 more such flights are planned by the airline in the coming weeks.

Delta did not respond to a request for comment.

The airline usually operates passenger services year-round from Dublin to Atlanta and New York's JFK Airport.

It also normally operates a seasonal service between Shannon and JFK.

Ireland is a key global pharmaceutical manufacturing location.

It is also a major global manufacturing site for medical equipment and devices that are being used in the battle against Covid-19, such as ventilators.

Ireland's airport ground handling firms have sought to have their work designated as an essential service during the Covid-19 crisis.

They have asked the Government for income continuance for their 1,400 workers, and a number of other supports, including a deferment of corporation tax payments and a holiday from employer PRSI.

