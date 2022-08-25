Menton to stand down as Providence Resources chair

Energy explorer Providence Resources chairman James Menton has announced he’ll stand down within the next three months. Its a further blow to the stock market listed oil and gas explorer following last year’s exit of CEO Alan Linn and as its hopes of exploiting a potential oil and gas field off the Cork coast remain unfulfilled.

James Menton joined the board in May 2021 had acted as executive chairman until the appointment of interim CEO Alan Curran in July.

In a stock market announcement Providence Resources said the company had been advised by James Menton of his intention to stand down as both a director and chair within the next 90 days.

He is leaving for “for personal reasons and also has regard for his other ongoing professional commitments, which predated his appointment as a PVR director in May 2021,” the company said.

The former KPMG partner sits on a number of commercial and not-for-profit boards including chairing the St Vincent's Healthcare Group, estate agents Lisney and CWSI Security, an enterprise mobility and cyber security consultancy business

A process to identify a new chair will now commence.

Its the latest blow for the company, whose biggest shareholder is Larry Goodman, which after decades of exploration work is now in effect fully focussed on its stake in the Barryroe oil and gas field off the Irish coast but where plans to advance exploration and eventual extraction at the field remain stalled.

The company hopes that if an appraisal well can be drilled next year allowing potential production can begin in 2026 but it is waiting for sign off from Energy Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.