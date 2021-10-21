Mediahuis sells NI property portal

Mediahuis has agreed a deal to sell Northern Ireland property listings website PropertyNews.com to software company GCD Technologies.

PropertyNews.com was set up in 2000 and GCD Technologies has been the house-hunting website’s technology partner since 2004, responsible for design and development. The sale includes proprietary software.

Mediahuis said the sale is part of a strategy to focus resources on its core publishing business and other leading classified sites including the nijobfinder recruitment portal.

The Mediahuis business in Northern Ireland includes the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Wold as well as the newly launched Sunday Independent NI edition.

The sale will see GCD take over the operation of PropertyNews from November 1.

Marc Vangeel, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland said: “Mediahuis are proud to have owned the

propertynews.com portal within our portfolio of news media and digital brands since 2019,

but we believe that this offer from GCD Technologies will bring the resources and product

development experience needed to continue to compete effectively into the future. We wish

the new owners continued success.”



