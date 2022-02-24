Mediahuis says one-in-four paying subscribers is now digital

European news publisher Mediahuis says one in four subscribers across the group now gets their paid-for news digitally or from a combination of print and digital.

The total number of subscriptions in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Ireland grow by 3pc last year, the company said, reflecting a 20pc increase in digital subscriptions while print sales remain under pressure, particularly on weekdays.

In Ireland, Mediahuis now has more than 50,000 digital subscribers.

The group’s Irish titles include the Irish Independent, Sunday World, Belfast Telegraph and a number of regional papers.

Turnover for the group as a whole was €1.131bn last year. The Antwerp-headquartered business has a major presence in its home market of Belgium, as well as the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg, and has recently expanded into Germany.

Operating profits last year were up 36pc to €166m, boosted by the integration of the former Saint-Paul Luxembourg media group and the former NDC regional publishing business in the Netherlands, now Mediahuis Noord.

Net profits for 2021 were €117m and the group ended the year debt-free.

Recovery in the advertising market, combined with new digital advertising products, also boosted revenue.

Since the end of 2021, Mediahuis has completed a deal to buy German media group Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft.

Mediahuis Group CEO Gert Ysebaert said the past year had again been marked by Covid-19 but that the business had proved its strength as a group.

"All our titles grew digitally as a result of a sustained focus on independent journalism and offering a strong digital news experience,” he said.

"We were able to expand our group, not only in new, promising growth markets via Mediahuis Ventures, but also geographically in the German market.”

A push into audio across the group saw the number of podcast episodes listened to double for the second year in a row to 50 million listens across all markets in 2021.

In its group financial results, Mediahuis said 2021 had started relatively slowly, but the recovering economy ensured turnover growth in the advertising market and in digital marketplaces from the summer onwards.



