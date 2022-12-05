Mediahuis journalists scoop awards at UCD Smurfit business journalism awards

Pictured: Myles O’Grady, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland, Prof Gerardine Doyle, Director of UCD Smurfit School with Business Interview of the Year – Fearghal O'Connor, Sunday Independent / Mediahuis Ireland (Pic: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce)

Two journalists from the Sunday Independent were among Ireland’s leading business journalists who were honoured at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business Journalist Awards in Dublin today.

The awards honour excellence in Irish business journalism across the media spectrum.

Sunday Independent business reporter Sean Pollock was among the winners of the seven categories in which each recipient received a €1,000 prize.

He was honoured in the Business Feature of the Year category for his piece “Irish Tech Firms answering a Global Call of Duty,” to which he responded on Twitter: “Genuinely didn’t see that coming! Delighted with this award.”

Other recipients in the same category were Maria Delaney from Noteworthy and Ian Curran of The Journal for their submission “Holy Land: How much money are religious orders pocketing from lucrative property sales?”

Sunday Independent deputy business editor, Fearghal O’Connor, won the Business Interview of the Year award for his interview with Irish businessman Richard O’Halloran, who spoke of his detainment ordeal in China in the piece entitled “I Felt Abandoned.”

Mr O’Connor tweeted: “This is a real honour given the superb nominations. I'm thankful that in a very small way, alongside others, I could help highlight a terrible injustice only set right by the bravery and tenacity of Richard, his family and a small group of people who refused to give up on him.”

Meanwhile, the Business News Story of the Year award went to Peter O'Dwyer and Lorcan Allen of The Business Post for their submission, “Government prepares to concede on corporate tax rate of 15 per cent”.

The Audio Story of the Year award went to Adam Maguire of RTÉ News for his submission, “Inflation Shopping Basket”.

And the Business Analyst of the Year went to Niall Sargent of Noteworthy, Rory Winters, Luke Butterly and Tommy Greene of The Detail and Ella McSweeney of The Guardian, Noteworthy and Journal Media for their submissions, "Suspected false documents and illegal dumping: the murky world of poultry manure” and “Canary in the coal mine': Protected nature areas under pressure from poultry farming”.

The inaugural Women in Business Journalism Award was given to Elaine Burk of Silicon Republic for her submissions “Outercom: A new class of founders answering the Intercom buzz” and “Digital Services Act: The EU’s strict new rules for online content”.

The Upcoming Journalist of the Year award was given to Cáit Caden of The Irish Examiner for her submissions: “From war-torn Ukraine to bartending in Killarney”, “Dalton Philips: The man at the centre of the Dublin Airport mayhem” and “Electric Ireland won’t cut off customers ‘as a result of departure of KBC and Ulster’”.

Prof Gerardine Doyle, Director of UCD Smurfit School and Associate Dean of UCD College of Business said: “Celebrating our milestone 15th year, we are proud to recognise the best of Irish business journalism—work which enriches the public’s understanding of critical issues of the day and how they impact business and society.”

“We are also proud to award our first Women in Business Journalism Award to Elaine Burke of Silicon Republic. This award celebrates consistent excellence from a female business journalist for work that fosters a greater understanding of business and economics, demonstrating outstanding writing, reporting, analysis or commentary.”

Myles O’Grady, Group CEO of sponsor Bank of Ireland said: “We are delighted to partner with UCD Smurfit School once again in sponsoring this awards programme and extend our congratulations to today’s winners and nominees. These awards showcase the capability of Irish business journalists who deliver reporting of the highest standard. Great business journalism is an critical component of a thriving business community, so it is important that we acknowledge the talent and commitment of all the journalists here today.”