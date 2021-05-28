Mediahuis Ireland adds branded packaging specialist Delpac to extend Reach

Reach Group, the distribution arm of Mediahuis Ireland, has acquired Delpac Ltd, an Irish supplier to fashion and retail chains and to the hospitality sector of custom branded bags, gift wrapping and customised disposable coffee cups.

The enlarged business will operate under the trading name ‘Reach-Delpac’.

The deal includes Delpac’s gifting business, Floraville-Seasons, a wholesalers of Christmas decorations, gifts and home and garden products to clients including gift shops, garden centres, home interior stores and hamper companies.

Reach Group is best known as the country’s biggest newspaper and magazine distributor, one of a number of logistics and supply chain services it operates in a variety of sectors.

Reach managing director Ian Keogh said the Delpac acquisition is a logical extension of its existing business.

”This acquisition is a very exciting development for Reach as it enables us to offer a broader range of bespoke products to our customers,” he said.

“Delpac has an excellent track record in the design, manufacture and delivery of custom-branded products and by combining that with Reach’s extensive logistics infrastructure and customer base, we’re very confident we can build on the success Delpac has achieved to date.”

Delpac was established in 1986 and operates from its manufacturing facility in Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry.

Charlie Curran, MD of Delpac commented, “We’re delighted to have joined forces with Reach as it gives us access to their wide customer base and extensive distribution network which will add great value to the Delpac-Floraville business. I look forward to working closely with the team at Reach to identify and exploit the many opportunities which exist to grow the Reach-Delpac business in the future.”

The former Independent News & Media (INM) rebranded as Mediahuis Ireland earlier this month, following a sale to the Antwerp headquartered Mediahuis group two years ago.