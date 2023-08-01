Mediahuis Ireland acquires Paramount Packaging

The deal sees Ireland’s largest media publisher take on the Wicklow-based supplier of food, industrial, luxury and pharmaceutical packaging products.

Mediahuis Ireland, through its Reach Group subsidiary, has announced the acquisition of Paramount Packaging, a Wicklow-based supplier of food, industrial, luxury and pharmaceutical packaging products to business customers in Ireland.

A statement from the publishing group, which owns the Irish Independent and the Sunday Independent, said that the acquisition is in line with Mediahuis' strategy to support its news wholesale business and “thereby protecting a route to market for its print publishing titles”.

"This acquisition is evidence of our continued commitment to diversifying our wholesale division, to support the distribution of our print products to the widest possible audience for the longest possible time,” said Peter Vandermeersch, CEO of Mediahuis Ireland.

"By combining Reach's extensive logistics infrastructure and customer base with Paramount's excellent track record in design, sourcing and delivery of packaging products, we're confident we can capitalise on potential synergies between the organisations and generate significant additional resources to prolong the lifespan of our market-leading print publishing titles.”

Paramount Packaging was established in 1997 and is an importer, distributor and supplier of paper and packaging solutions to customers spanning a number of market sectors including pharmaceutical, retail, food services, merchant and industrial.

"We're delighted to have joined forces with Reach as it gives us access to their wide customer base and extensive distribution network which will add great value to the Paramount business,” said James Kavanagh, CEO of Paramount.

"I look forward to working closely with the team at Reach to ensure a smooth transition of the business and to helping Paramount customers avail of the greater range of products we can now offer through Reach.”

Reach Group is a logistics and supply chain specialist, operating in a variety of sectors across multiple channels including grocery retail, hotels, cafes, delicatessens, schools, hospitals, medical centres, pharmacies, libraries and more. The company comprises a number of business units, including Reach-Delpac, a supplier of catering disposables, food-to-go packaging, hygiene products and luxury retail packaging. It also has Reach Stationery, a stationery wholesale operation with brands that include Supreme Stationery and Newspread, the national distribution organisation for newspapers and magazines in Ireland.