Mediahuis buys Switcher.ie in latest online acquisition

Mediahuis has agreed a deal to buy Irish online price comparison platform Switcher.ie in its latest digital acquisition in Ireland.

It follows the €30m acquisition of Carzone last month by Mediahuis, from UK based Autorader.

In Ireland Antwerp based Mediahuis Group is best known as the publisher of national and regional news titles including the Irish Independent, Kerryman, Belfast Telegraph and Sunday World.

The CEO of Mediahuis Marketplaces, Xavier van Leeuwe, said the latest acquisition supports the group’s determination to grow in online comparison.

"The quality of the Switcher platform and brand is truly outstanding. We have full confidence that the combination of Carl’s (Switcher director Carl Gaywood) highly skilled team and our media expertise will pave the way for Switcher’s success as the clear number one in the Irish comparison market,” he said.

Switcher.ie offers price comparison and switching service for gas, electricity, broadband, digital TV and mobile phone plans in Ireland. It was established in 2011 and is free to consumers. The service is paid commission by some utility suppliers and is accredited by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities as an impartial, accurate and independent supplier of energy price comparisons.

Over the past year, Switcher.ie has facilitated nearly 60,000 households to switch and save money.

Switcher.ie director Carl Gaywood said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved over the last ten years at Switcher.ie. We have not only helped thousands of Irish consumers make informed decisions about

their finances but also developed a strong brand and loyal following.”

Since its creation in 2013, Mediahuis has built a highly diversified portfolio of news media and digital brands, delivering daily news to more than 10 million readers, both digitally and in print. It also operates numerous online marketplaces in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Ireland. The group has around 4,600 employees and annual turnover of more than €1bn.