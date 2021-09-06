Mediahuis backs education tech firm’s expansion plans

Mediahuis is a private Belgian firm with operations across Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg

Mediahuis, which owns Irish publications including independent.ie and the Sunday World, has invested €3.54m as part of a larger funding round for digital education venture myskillcamp (www.myskillcamp.com).

The investment through Mediahuis Ventures, the venture capital arm of the European media group is part of a larger €12m investment round with investment partners Wapinvest, Riverside Growth Fund, Inventures and Conviction VC.

Belgium-originated online training platform myskillcamp will use the investment to target growth in the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

The deal is the third by Mediahuis in the education technology market, following earlier investments in training provider Lepaya and management coaching app Bunch.

Mediahuis bought the former Independent News and Media in Ireland in 2019. The Antwerp headquartered company has expanded rapidly since it was formed in 2013 from a merger of Belgian newspaper rivals, going on to gobble up regional and national titles in a growing number of markets, including Dutch newspapers 'De Telegraaf' and 'NRC Handelsblad'.