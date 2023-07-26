Virgin Media’s TV licence renewed for 10 years

Virgin Media's Ciara Doherty on the set of The Tonight Show. Photo: Frank McGrath

Virgin Media Television’s broadcasting licence has been renewed for 10 years, the broadcaster has announced.

The organisation said it has signed a new 10-year national free-to-air commercial television licence. This was granted by Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland’s new media regulator and development agency, which was established earlier this year as a successor body to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

The measure allows Virgin Media channels in Ireland to continue broadcasting on free to air television once they meet the needs of the licence.

This includes several content requirements, such as broadcasting a certain amount of current affairs and Irish language content.

The award is the first time the organisation’s broadcasting licence has been renewed since TV3 was rebranded as Virgin Media Television in 2018. TV3 was established in 1998, when it was Ireland’s first commercial television station.

Paul Farrell, the managing director of Virgin Media Television said the award of the broadcasting licence is a “further significant milestone in Virgin Media Television’s journey as Ireland’s leading independent commercial public service broadcaster”.

“It recognises the achievements of our entire team across over a quarter of a century of public service broadcasting,” he said.

“As the recipient of this licence, Virgin Media Television has reaffirmed our dedication to the principles of public service media and our continuing commitment to broadcasting excellence.

Farrell added that Virgin Media’s presence in the Irish television landscape “supports media plurality”.

“We’re excited about this new chapter for Virgin Media Television and are grateful to Coimisiún na Meán for trusting us with this responsibility,” he said.

“We look forward to a more open debate and understanding of the role other media outlets play in providing public service content, and equally how the funding model needs to be reviewed to be more equitable”.

Farrell’s comments around the funding model for broadcasters becoming more “equitable” come shortly after the Virgin Media Television executive wrote a letter to Media Minister Catherine Martin.

Farrell said that RTÉ should be removed from the commercial advertising market due to the fact that it is a public broadcaster funded by the state through the television licence fee.

He was critical of the “opacity between public money and commercial income, and slammed RTÉ for paying BBC €20m for ‘content already available in the territory’. Farrell also called for the “divestment” of RTÉ’s non-public service broadcasting assets.