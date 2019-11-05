Virgin Media and rival Eir in Apple TV channel dispute

Virgin is seeking an injunction restraining Eir from broadcasting all its free-to-air channels, and its own Virgin Media One and Two channels.

Eir claims Virgin must offer the free-to-air channels on non-discriminatory terms, in accordance with the 2009 Broadcasting Act. Proceedings by Virgin against Eir were admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court yesterday by Mr Justice David Barniville.

Virgin seeks an injunction preventing infringement of copyright and a declaration Eir has no entitlement, under the Broadcasting Act or otherwise, to broadcast or disseminate the channels via the Apple TV product. It also seeks damages.

Virgin's vice-president of legal, Peter McCarthy, said in an affidavit his company and Eir previously had a channel distribution agreement, since 2013, but that expired last September and no new agreement was put in place.

Discussions recommenced in September. But by October 14 last, Eir complained Virgin refused or neglected to engage properly in accordance with its Broadcasting Act obligations.

Eir said it was launching its Apple TV service on October 17 and threatened injunction proceedings if Virgin did not immediately confirm its approval, Mr McCarthy said.

Virgin refused to do so and also argued the legislation did not cover this 'over-the-top' platform - channels transmitted over a third-party network, app or system. When Virgin was refused an assurance its free-to-air channels would not be included on Apple TV, it then brought proceedings.

Rossa Fanning SC, for Eir, yesterday said the net issue in the case was whether the service was covered by Section 77(11) of the Broadcasting Act.

His side say that if it is, then the service must be offered on non-discriminatory terms.

The case was adjourned to next March.

