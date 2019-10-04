US regulator seeks data on e-cigarette sales, ads

The order was sent to Juul Labs, NJOY, RJ Reynolds Vapor, Fontem US, Logic Technology and Nu Mark.

The FTC is seeking annual sales data and information on giveaways, data on product placement and flavours, as well as information on the companies' use of celebrities and marketing on college campuses to sell the electronic smoking devices.

Altria Group, which owns Nu Mark and has a 35pc stake in Juul, will comply with the FTC request for information on Nu Mark, a company spokesman said.

The other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

The Trump administration has announced plans to remove all flavoured e-cigarette products from US markets amid concerns that flavours like mint and mango may appeal to children.

Reuters

Irish Independent