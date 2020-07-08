Upskill: Chamber joins with DMI to boost businesses

Screen test: Eva McCarthy of Verve, The Live Agency joined Mary Rose Burke (L)and the DMI’s Ken Fitzpatrick to launch the partnership

Dublin Chamber and the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) have joined forces to help businesses step up their digital skills in response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new partnership will see Chamber members provided with free access to the DMI's suite of world-class training courses and resources for a period of three months.

"We want to make sure companies have the skills they need to recover quickly over the coming months," said Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke.

"We're proud to be working with the DMI to deliver businesses with the kind of help they need."

Irish Independent