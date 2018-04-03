TV presenter and barristers on list in INM alleged data breach

Two high-profile journalists were identified as “persons of interest” on a list of 19 names discovered by the corporate enforcement watchdog during its investigation into an alleged data breach at Independent News and Media (INM).

Two senior barristers who represented the Moriarty Tribunal are also on the same list revealed in an affidavit filed by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

The journalists are Brendan O’Connor of the ‘Sunday Independent’ and his colleague on the same newspaper, Maeve Sheehan. Mr O’Connor is one of Ireland’s best-known writers, commentators and broadcasters. He is deputy editor at the ‘Sunday Independent’, editor of ‘Life’ magazine and a successful television and radio broadcaster. Most recently, he has fronted the ratings success ‘Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge’ on Wednesday nights on RTE One.

Ms Sheehan is one of the country’s most respected investigative journalists who has a long track record of probing articles in the ‘Sunday Independent’ on the big issues of the day. It is unclear why their names appear on the list.

The list of names does not give any indication as to its purpose. However, one reason given to the ODCE was the company was searching for a contract that INM management was unable to furnish or find at this particular period. It is thought the contract was a legal services contract.

Two others identified on an Excel spreadsheet are barristers. They are Jerry Healy SC and Jacqueline O’Brien SC. Both were employed on a full-time basis for several years as counsel for the Moriarty Tribunal.

Among other matters, the tribunal investigated the awarding in 1995 of the State’s second mobile phone licence to businessman Denis O’Brien’s Esat Digifone.

The tribunal found then Communications Minister Michael Lowry assisted Mr O’Brien, who is INM’s largest shareholder, in his bid to secure the licence. Both men dispute the tribunal’s findings.

According to an affidavit filed by ODCE director Ian Drennan, the barrister’s names appear on the list alongside four journalists, six former INM board and staff members and seven other people. Mr Drennan says the list was uncovered during an investigation into a suspected data breach at INM in October 2014, where he alleges data was removed from the company’s premises, taken out of the jurisdiction and “interrogated” by at least six companies external to INM.

The ODCE director claims the data interrogation was directed by then INM chairman Leslie Buckley and that two invoices associated with it were paid by Blaydon Limited, an Isle of Man company beneficially owned by Mr O’Brien. According to Mr Drennan, the journalists on the list are Maeve Sheehan, Brendan O’Connor, and Sam Smyth who was a writer on the Irish Independent but had left the company by 2014. Also named as a “journalist” is Rory Godson, but he was a public relations executive in 2014.

The former INM board and staff members on the list are former chief executive of INM’s Irish division Joe Webb, former INM director of corporate affairs Karl Brophy, former INM chief executive Vincent Crowley, former INM director and chief financial officer Donal Buggy, the late former chairman of INM James Osborne, and Mandy Scott, a former PA to the chief executive of INM. Mr Brophy is now the chief executive of public relations firm Red Flag Consulting, which is being sued by Mr O’Brien for alleged conspiracy and defamation. Mr Brophy is also being personally sued. Ms Scott also now works for the firm.

Seven other less well-known names are also included. It is understood that of these “additional persons” some were involved in public relations, media monitoring and one was a former INM executive. It is unclear if Mr O’Brien was aware of the data interrogation or the payment by Blaydon of the invoices. INM told the ODCE it does not know why Blaydon discharged the costs.

Mr O’Brien’s spokesman has said he was not making any comment, while a spokesman for Mr Buckley has said: “It is not appropriate to comment as a review process is ongoing.” According to Mr Drennan, Mr Buckley explained that the data interrogation was part of a “cost-reduction exercise”. He says Mr Buckley told the ODCE he authorised the work so he could find out more detail about the awarding by INM of a professional services contract and that he wanted to consider whether the cost and duration of the contract could be renegotiated. Mr Drennan says the 19 names were found by the ODCE in an Excel spreadsheet attached to emails exchanged by employees of companies external to INM who were involved in the data interrogation.

He says the spreadsheet and emails were obtained during a year-long investigation into various corporate governance matters at INM. The spreadsheet is an exhibit to an affidavit Mr Drennan has filed with the High Court in a bid to get inspectors appointed to investigate a range of matters at INM, including the suspected data breach. The court will consider the application on April 16.

