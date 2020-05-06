| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This Working Life: 'I was too shouty on The Dunphy Show but my podcast absorbs me now'

Eamon Dunphy broadcaster, journalist and writer in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Enjoying life: Eamon Dunphy&rsquo;s podcast passed a million streams Expand

Close

Enjoying life: Eamon Dunphy&rsquo;s podcast passed a million streams

Enjoying life: Eamon Dunphy’s podcast passed a million streams

Enjoying life: Eamon Dunphy’s podcast passed a million streams

Mary McCarthy

A debt to reading

In 1958 I got a one-year government scholarship to Sandymount High School - harsh, because it gave only a taste of learning before I had to leave, aged 13, for a messenger job at tweed clothing shop Kevin and Howlin. The thing was to bag the job delivering to the US Embassy because they tipped with 20 Marlboro Red.

If I had gone to college I would have liked to have become a lawyer but, by the time free secondary education was introduced in 1967, I had been working in England as a footballer for seven years.