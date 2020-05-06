A debt to reading

In 1958 I got a one-year government scholarship to Sandymount High School - harsh, because it gave only a taste of learning before I had to leave, aged 13, for a messenger job at tweed clothing shop Kevin and Howlin. The thing was to bag the job delivering to the US Embassy because they tipped with 20 Marlboro Red.

If I had gone to college I would have liked to have become a lawyer but, by the time free secondary education was introduced in 1967, I had been working in England as a footballer for seven years.

I was lucky to have been spotted - this was my escape from what would have been a tough life. As a child I was a voracious reader and had been fortunate with a sympathetic librarian in Drumcondra who let me borrow once a week instead of the one fiction and one non-fiction book allowed every fortnight.

This love of reading continued throughout my 17 years playing for clubs in the UK. We would finish training at lunchtime and I would plough through three or four books a week. I read everything - the classics, Hemingway, Mailer.

The pitch

My book about playing at Millwall, 'Only a Game', was well received and, after a brief stint coaching, I realised I was never going to get a job as my involvement with trade unions, the anti-apartheid movement and other issues had me branded a 'troublemaker', so I tried to break into journalism.

Here I was lucky in the people I clicked with - the late Aengus Fanning I met when he was Brussels correspondent. He later hired me on the 'Sunday Independent' and the late Tim O'Connor was a mentor for me at RTÉ.

In journalism, who is to say who is better than whom, so these relationships paved my way, but reading was as much my key because that was my basis for learning how to write and expand my vocabulary.

Writing never did come easy and especially journalism. I would be sweating at the desk, would submit my column and then immediately think of everything I did not say. I never felt I wrote the perfect piece. When we lost the De Rossa libel case in 1997 I left, I was not forced out - Aengus supported me - but I knew I was finished.

Whistle through life's gristle

That day we lost the libel case at the Four Courts was the lowest point I hit in my professional life. And my first marriage breaking up was very painful. I was only 21 when I married and it was ending just as my football career was finishing and I was making the transition into another industry, so that was very stressful. I went back to read every night to my two children for eight years after we separated.

I do have huge positivity, I'm not a whinger. Jack Charlton called me a bitter man but that's not me. It is not good for your health. Everyone gets bad breaks and you need to get some perspective and keep it.

I know not everyone is as lucky but at low points I had the resilience to draw on and could bounce back. I am very lucky as it is not in my DNA to succumb - I don't sing the blues. I put that down to the love my parents had for me - that gave me the confidence to figure it out.

My parents did not think journalism was great. They would have preferred a safe, steady job. They hated me being controversial and that upset me, but when I was younger I was very driven and did what I needed to do.

Best in show

When 'The Last Word' took off on Radio Ireland (now Today FM) that was satisfying for myself and Stuart Carolan, who then went on to write 'Love/Hate'. I got to be the journalist I wanted to be and set the news in context and we found that Irish people wanted the full exploration of a story.

Stuart worked with me on 'The Dunphy Show' on TV3 and we thought we were masters of the universe but it ran for only 15 weeks in 2003. A major lesson I learned was to shut up and let people find you.

On its own terms the ratings were OK - 'The Pat Kenny Show' was on the brink of boring and they upped their game - but I had built our show up so much that anything less than toppling RTÉ was seen as failure.

There was a big weight on my shoulders then. I had loads of experience presenting RTÉ soccer and I always got nervous when I worked, but I was never as nervous as I was presenting that show. I take responsibility for the failure though - I was too shouty.

Spirit

We were happy, the four of us on RTÉ presenting 'Premier Sports'. We were good friends and I think that's why the viewers liked it - it was like sitting in the pub with mates.

When Bill left, he did not want to leave. When I left two years ago, though I wanted to leave RTÉ, I also did not want to stop working.

I had tonnes of energy and was like a coiled spring watching the Donald Trump show every night so I gave my own podcast a shot starting with sport. We expanded the concept and found it worked, so I built a studio at my house and have not looked back.

Introspective

'The Stand' completely absorbs me - I love the research. We have a good team - my wife Jane, journalist Ian Maleney and Brendan Jenkinson on sound - and clocked one million streams in April.

To say I am very happy and surprised is an understatement. I had suspected there was a thirst for long-form broadcast journalism after 'The Last Word' but confirmation is important.

I'm also tipping away on the follow up to my memoir - the next instalment will be more fun, lots of champagne and hobnobbing.

I had a chunk already written but Colm Tóibín advised me to stop 'The Rocky Road' at 1990. I am not in a mad hurry to finish but there will definitely be a second leg.

I had two major health scares in recent years and I'm fit as a flea now, but it does focus the mind.

It feels I'm golfing on the back nine with three or four to play, so I'm enjoying life.

My podcast makes me, my family and friends happy. Thankfully I have avoided this coronavirus. When I think of the sadness and the devastation of it all it makes me cry.