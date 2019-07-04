Sunday World apologises in High Court to former Credit Union manager over defamatory article

THE Sunday World has apologised in the High Court and paid a sum of money to a former credit union manager over a defamatory article it published five years ago.

Tom Finn, former manager of Donore Credit Union in Dublin, sued the paper's publishers, Sunday Newspapers, over the article headed "Say you are disabled to write off 5k loan" in its edition of July 20 2014.

The case was due to be heard before a judge and jury this week. On Thursday, Paul O'Higgins SC, for Mr Finn, said the parties had agreed terms and the case could be struck out with an order for costs.

As part of the settlement, Rossa Fanning SC, for the paper, read an apology.

In it, the newspaper said the article suggested Mr Finn had been guilty of improper conduct in the course of his employment.

"It is accepted that Mr Finn was not guilty of any improper conduct and at all times acted in good faith and behaved appropriately in the conduct of his office.

"The Sunday World acknowledges the article was defamatory of Mr Finn and apologises to him for any distress and embarrassment caused by the publication of this article and had paid of sum of money by way of compensation".

Mr Justice Bernard Barton said he was delighted agreement had been reached and struck out the case with an order for costs.

Online Editors