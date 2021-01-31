SMASH offers a helping hand to struggling agency staff

Jane is in her mid-20s and has been working for a Dublin-based advertising agency since the beginning of March last year. No sooner had she joined the agency, however, than the Covid-19 pandemic hit and she, along with her new work colleagues, found themselves working from home.

Jane shares a four-bedroom house with three other people, two of whom lost their jobs last April and depend on the €350 weekly pandemic unemployment payment. While Jane is grateful that she still has a job, she worries about lots of things.

She worries about when the Government's wage supports for companies comes to an end in March, she might be out of a job if the agency decides to trim its workforce. Every morning she struggles to get out of bed before 8am and counts down the hours until she logs off for the day around 6pm although she has occasionally found herself working until 8pm over the last 10 months.

Working from her bedroom at a desk that barely accommodates her laptop and a notepad is not really what she signed up for, but at least it's a job that keeps her busy, she reminds herself.

Jane freely admits that she is struggling, more so than during previous lockdowns. She has noticed her mood swings and so have her housemates. And if somebody reminds her that we are all in this together, she resists the urge to punch them in the face.

Jane, whose name I have changed to protect her identity, is by no means unique and she knows that. Through no fault of their own, hundreds of thousands of people around the country have lost their jobs, their businesses and, in many cases, their dignity and are now forced to rely on supports from the Government. Many are also struggling with their own mental health.

A recent piece of research carried out by marketing communications group Core, for example, noted that Irish people predicted that the provision of mental health supports in 2021 would be more important than the rollout of vaccines, which came a close second. The provision of greater economic supports for younger people came in third place. In a separate piece of research which Core published this week, it noted that stress is the emotion most felt by over a third (36pc) of the population in the past six months while 79pc are now conscious of their mental health.

Clearly, as a nation, we are sitting on a mental health time bomb.

But Jane also works in a sector that is probably unlike many others. At the last count, half the people who work in creative and media agencies are under the age of 30 and, according to many studies, this demographic is suffering the most when it comes to their mental health.

Thankfully, it's an issue that agency bosses are only too aware of and steps have been taken to help their employees.

"Obviously working remotely makes things difficult on an operational level, but as an industry, we are nothing without our people. While we are lucky to be able to do a job that can be done remotely, whether you're a parent or a young worker just starting out in the industry, things are difficult," says Neal Davies, CEO of the creative agency BBDO Dublin. "Under lockdown, home life and work life blur into one and not everyone responds well to it," he adds.

Davies points to an industry initiative called SMASH, which is funded by The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS), the Irish advertising industry charity. Supported by IAPI, which represents advertising agencies, SMASH is delivered by Spectrum Life and offers agency employees free access to a range of support and counselling services including personal and mental health services. Although it was set up in November 2019, several months before the outbreak of the pandemic, its timing couldn't have been better for Jane and the 2,000 other people who work in adland.

"We have a duty of care. The key things to keep an eye on are camaraderie and culture. We are fortunate that our own culture is one of looking out for one another and we have done everything including promoting IAPI's SMASH programme," says Davies, who heralds it as an important initiative for the advertising industry.​​

While some large companies do offer employee assistance programmes like SMASH, particularly the large multinationals as well as a number of the big legal, accounting and banking firms, huge swathes of the economy do not. This is no longer good enough. In the post-pandemic world that will emerge, the mental health of employees will never be more important. And if employers are looking for inspiration, initiatives like SMASH could well become mainstream for all companies as we navigate a workplace that may never be the same again.

VODAFONE DOUBLES DOWN

With the Irish sponsorship market set to grow by 7pc this year to €182m , according to the sponsorship consultancy Onside, Vodafone continues to double down on its rugby footprint this year by sponsoring Virgin Media Television's live coverage of the Guinness Six Nations tournament for the second year in a row. Vodafone is also the main sponsor of Irish Rugby.

The sponsorship deal was brokered by the Dentsu-owned agency Carat and covers the Virgin Media Player.

AIM AWARDS DEADLINE

The closing date for the 2021 All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards, which are organised by the Marketing Institute, is fast approaching with Thursday, February 11 set as the cut-off point.

The highlight of the marketing calendar, the 2020 awards, which were sponsored by INM, publisher of this newspaper, took place online in November although a date for the 2021 awards has yet to be set.