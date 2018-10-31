Sky and BT extend content cross-supply deal in Ireland

Sky TV and BT have announced a long-term extension to their content cross-supply deal in Ireland.

The extension was previously announced in the UK in December.

As part of the new arrangement, Sky will become BT’s distribution partner in Ireland.

Customers who have a Sky TV package will have their choice of sports on Sky and BT through a single subscription.

The partnership will come into effect next summer.

This will be the first time Sky is able to provide BT Sport to its customers directly as part of a Sky bundle or on a standalone basis and across all Sky platforms including Sky Go.

Commenting on the announcement JD Buckley, MD of Sky Ireland, said, "This is fantastic news for Sky customers in Ireland who will now be able to access all matches on Sky and BT channels from the Premier League, Champions League and Heineken Champions Cup rugby directly with a single Sky TV subscription."

