Siún Ní Raghallaigh must get her board in order before tackling ‘begging bowl’ image of RTÉ

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the new chairwoman of RTÉ, doesn’t just have a financial problem at the national broadcaster. She has a board problem.

The events of the last couple of weeks spectacularly demonstrated that she has inherited a disharmonious group of directors and she can not rely on confidential processes to remain under wraps.

That Kevin Bakhurst was recommended for the job of director general (DG) by an RTÉ board subcommittee, and that An Post’s David McRedmond did not make it past the first interview, is excellent fodder for newspapers and media gossips — but the level of detail coming from the RTÉ boardroom has been extraordinary.

Board topics are often leaked – but it is rare that spats make it into the public sphere

It has done no one any good – not the candidates, not the board, and not RTÉ itself.

Strategies and board topics are often leaked but it is rare that internal processes and spats make it into the public sphere.

So where does this leave the unhappy board – and the chairwoman?

It is understood that Ní Raghallaigh, who was appointed to the role late last year, has come in to RTÉ with a very different approach to her predecessor Moya Doherty.

While Doherty and outgoing DG Dee Forbes were derided in some circles for relying on the ‘begging bowl’ to get increased funding, Ní Raghallaigh has already made it clear she will be taking a different tack.

Doherty took a ‘big picture’ approach to the organisation. Ní Raghallaigh has been ‘getting under the bonnet’, digging down into several parts of the business.

In the few short months she has been in the role, her modus operandi has been far from light touch. A number of sources likenied her approach to that of an executive chairwoman rather than taking a macro view, more typical of a traditional chair.

RTÉ is in the middle of preparing its next five-year strategy and Ní Raghallaigh is now deeply involved in this. She has met with RTÉ executives, challenging strategies and questioning practices across the organisation. Some feathers have been ruffled and that is likely to continue.

Although she has been chairwoman of TG4 and a key player in the film industry at Ardmore and Troy studios, sources say that her accountancy background has been evident in recent months.

As one source said, Doherty had an almost romantic approach to culture – but Ní Raghallaigh has a practical approach.

While a sharper focus on commercial opportunities is essential for success at RTÉ, it is understood that Ní Raghallaigh feels there has been too much emphasis on its financial peril – and now wants to reconnect with audiences and remind them of the important role played by RTÉ.

Instead of being reactive, she wants RTÉ to take control of its own narrative.

Ní Raghallaigh seems to have been ambushed

Given that she has clearly rolled up her sleeves, it makes all the more sense why Bakhurst would be a good fit – given his editorial rather than commercial background.

However, the fallout from the DG appointment process is an early blow for Ní Raghallaigh. A source with experience of previous RTÉ boards said she must take some responsibility for not sounding out members ahead of the emergency meeting, and for not having a better read of the room.

As it stands, she seems to have been ambushed.

She may not have been aware that other chairs have also differed with RTÉ’s board – formerly known as the RTÉ Authority – on the DG role.

In 2003, then chairman Paddy Wright, a former Smurfit executive, saw the merits in a commercially minded DG. The choice was between programmer Cathal Goan and ex-Ryanair CEO Conor Hayes. The Authority’s views were mixed, but Goan won out, while Hayes instead made his mark as a strong CFO at the organisation.

While different views on a board are to be expected, so too is discretion.

RTÉ needs to undergo evolution, not revolution

Cracks have been evident on the RTÉ board for some time. In September 2021, seasoned TV production executive Larry Bass stepped down from the board after a disastrous first meeting where a key contract of his – Dancing with the Stars – was on the agenda.

Prior to his appointment and a number of other members, the board had reportedly sought legal advice about the proposed new candidates. Conflicts of interests appear to have been the main concern here.

This latest turn of events is very ugly. Some of the board division over McRedmond’s knockback has reportedly centred on the the need for a ‘transformational’ leader.

One former public service executive noted that this language does not reflect the needs of a public service broadcaster. RTÉ will need evolution, not revolution, to be equipped for this fast-changing media environment, said the source.

But for now, Ní Raghallaigh will need to keep revolutions of another kind under control.