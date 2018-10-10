'RTE should be held accountable for losing €30m' - Virgin Media criticises RTE getting extra €8.6m funding

Virgin Media has lashed out at an additional funding of €8.6m secured by RTÉ in the Budget.

Virgin Media has lashed out at an additional funding of €8.6m secured by RTÉ in the Budget.

The state broadcaster’s rival, which owns the former TV3 group, said it believes RTÉ should be “held accountable” for €30m losses over the past three years.

“Additional funding without any conditions is a reward for RTÉ’s inefficiencies to the detriment of the independent broadcasting sector.

“We will therefore seek clarification as to how this additional revenue will be spent by RTÉ to ensure it doesn’t further distort the overall television market,” Virgin said.

Some independent broadcasters have been critical of the fact that RTÉ is allowed to sell advertising as well as getting revenue from the licence fee. It’s argued that this puts downward pressure on ad prices as there is more space available on the airwaves.

RTÉ said: “The amount allocated to RTÉ in Budget 2018 represents a reversal of previous budget cuts.

“Last week the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, the industry regulator, released a statement which recommended ‘... at a minimum, that RTÉ should receive an increase in its annual public funding of €30m per annum. Given the urgency of RTÉ’s current funding position, the increased level of public funding recommended should be available to the broadcaster immediately.’

“The regulator also concluded that RTÉ continues to deliver value for Irish audiences.

“RTÉ has said on the record many times over the past number of years that meaningful Government action on reforming the licence fee system is essential.

“On the recent publication of our Annual Report 2017, RTÉ’s Director-General said, “The current system is losing more than €50 million every year. Not only is this unfair on the majority that pay their TV Licence fee, it is also limiting the potential of the whole independent production sector.

“Without urgent action there will be far-reaching consequences for our journalism, for national cultural and creative expression, and for employment in the broader media sector.”

Online Editors