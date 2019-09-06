RTÉ staff informed current financial situation is 'not like anything we have seen before'

RTÉ staff have been informed that the current financial situation at the national broadcaster is "not like anything we have seen before".

In a note sent to staff today, Director General Dee Forbes said that the broadcaster is reassessing everything it does.

Ms Forbes said that the Government's decision to tender for licence collection services was welcome but said the decision to defer the revised media charge system for five years means the funding crisis at RTÉ will continue.

She thanked staff for "all their efforts across the summer", but said the broadcaster's "capacity to deliver against its existing remit is severely compromised".

Ms Forbes wrote; "The return of The Late Late Show each September heralds the start of a new season at RTÉ and as we saw at the New Season launch a couple of weeks ago, we have a lot of great programming and content to look forward to across our platforms in the weeks and months ahead."

She continued; "With commercial revenues and public funding both significantly below what is needed to operate the organisation in its current form, our current financial situation is not like anything we have seen before.

"As a result, it will no longer be possible to continue as we are.

"In this context, the Executive, together with the RTÉ Board, has been reassessing everything we currently do and what we can continue to do in the future. This review is almost complete and we will share details with you as soon as we practically can."

It is expected that more details will be made available to staff in October.

RTÉ had no further comment to make.

