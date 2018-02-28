RTÉ spent €3m on a facility plan it shelved

RTÉ spent €3m in fees on its €350m plan to demolish its existing TV and radio centre to make way for a new 'National Media Production Facility' - before shelving the project.

The €3m spend is revealed in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request on 'Project 2025'.

The plan in 2009 included a new six-storey, 103,553sqm broadcasting facility. The national broadcaster finally secured a 10-year planning permission for the project at An Bord Pleanála in 2010 in spite of objections.

This project was to be built in five phases. However, the plan was shelved in 2016, after RTÉ decided to sell off lands at Donnybrook for housing and felt that it no longer required such a large facility. Consultants for RTÉ stated that its current and future floorspace total needs only around half of that envisaged under Project 2025 at 52,000sqm.

Now the FoI unit at RTÉ has revealed that the spend on Project 2025 totals €3.022m. But the unit stated: "It is not true to say that Project 2025 was 'abandoned'. Project 2025 was part of the last RTÉ masterplan 2006-2016 which was the strategic property plan for the organisation at that time."

The unit said that "a material portion of RTÉ's investment in this project has been reused and/or re-engineered into RTÉ's current strategies around infrastructure, the current RTÉ masterplan and Project Montrose and, therefore, RTÉ has been able to reap the benefits of this earlier initiative". The FoI unit refused to specify the fees paid to third parties from the €3m spend, citing commercial sensitivities.

