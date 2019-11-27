Rosanna's 'influencer' content broke rules, says advert watchdog

The item on 'Rosanna Davison Nutrition' was accompanied by an image and the caption: "Here's the link to my dress... just swipe up!"

Below the text was a message stating "see more". The complainant claimed the influencer did not disclose that the post contained an "affiliate link" which she was potentially receiving a commission from.

Affiliate links are used to connect influencers' posts to product websites - thus earning the blogger a commission - and also to track the amount of web traffic.

The advertiser in question said it had "genuinely not been aware that it was necessary to alert followers to affiliate links". It said that in the future, it would alert followers to these links and removed the imagery.

Another influencer named The Make-up Fairy, aka Joanne Larby, has also been rapped on the knuckles by the advertising watchdog. A member of the public made two separate complaints about the 'shop tab' on her page, which then brought users to various outfits chosen by Ms Larby.

The web pages contained affiliate links and this had not been disclosed on the site, the complainant said.

Upholding the complaint, the ASAI said the post had breached regulations. As the disclosure was at the end of the content, consumers did not have the opportunity to know immediately that they were engaging with marketing communications, it said.

There was also a complaint upheld against a Six Nations Paddy Power ad referencing England colonising Ireland for 800 years. The ad was found to be unhelpful in the context of Brexit and inappropriate in the current time of fear of a hard Border being reintroduced.

The latest ASAI bulletin has 26 case studies into complaints across a large number of mediums, 19 of which were upheld.

Among them were two separate complaints about Apache Pizza. Its ad showed a slice of pizza featuring the labels 'meat, dairy and veggies'.

The accompanying post read: "Don't let anyone tell you pizza isn't healthy. It has meat, dairy AND veggies."

The Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) said it was "mocking the food pyramid taught to children" by suggesting that pizza was a healthy choice.

Six complaints against junk-food marketing were included in the ASAI's latest bulletin. This was "just the tip of the iceberg" when it came to irresponsible marketing influencing children's eating habits, the IHF said. "We know junk food marketing is fuelling obesity, obesity is damaging children and the State is failing to protect children's health," said IHF advocacy campaigns officer Helena O'Driscoll.

Irish Independent