Richie Oakley appointed editor of Sunday Business Post

Former Times Ireland editor Richie Oakley has been appointed as the new editor and chief content officer of the Sunday Business Post.

Mr Oakley was the editor of the Ireland edition of The Times newspaper since its launch into the Irish market in 2015.

He will commence his new post in mid-August at the Post, which currently employs over a hundred staff.

"Richie is one of the outstanding media professionals working in Ireland today and he created and led a superb team of professionals in The Times Ireland," said Colm O'Reilly, chief executive of the Sunday Business Post.

"He joins a dynamic leadership team and a superb team of journalists in The Sunday Business Post and he will play a key role in placing the group at the heart of economic and political life in the country," he added.

The newspaper has been without an official editor for nearly a year. Editor Ian Kehoe stepped down last September and executive editor Tom Lyons stepped up to fill the post.

After Mr Lyons' departure in November, the post was filled by interim editor Emmet Oliver and later deputy editor Susan Mitchell.

"I am excited to be joining The Business Post Media Group and honoured to be joining the exceptional team of journalists at The Sunday Business Post," said Mr Oakley of his appointment.

"I passionately believe in the importance of media in this country and the contribution it makes to business, political and social life," he added.

The Sunday Business Post was launched in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin.

