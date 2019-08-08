Revenue at Virgin Media Ireland increases

Revenue at Virgin Media Ireland increased by 3.5pc to €225.9m for the first half of 2019.

Total service subscriptions reached 1.1 million, and a further 19,000 homes and businesses were connected to the Virgin Media network in the first six months of 2019, bringing total premises passed to 941,400.

Across its mobile division there was a 43pc year-on-year increase in mobile customers to 91,500.

Elsewhere, streaming of the Virgin Media Player increased by 61pc year-on-year and 7pc year-on-year for catch-up.

The group said the Six Nations match between Ireland and England was the most watched TV event in Ireland this year, while ‘Love Island’ saw record audiences, particularly among 15-24 year olds.

Virgin Media Ireland CEO, Tony Hanway, said: “The team has delivered great results in the first half of 2019.”

“Our non-stop commitment of always putting customers first is inspiring people to buy more products from us. We look forward to further great progress in 2019 and onwards.”

Online Editors