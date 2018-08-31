Reduced profits at INM 'in line with expectations'

Independent News & Media (INM) has reported a reduced profit of €11.5m for the first half of the year, in line with expectations. Revenue for the period was €95m, down 4pc compared to the first half of last year. The company’s cash pile stood at €89.4m at the end of the period.

The 22.8pc reduction in profits compared to the first half of 2017 reflects declining sales and exceptional costs of €2.1m incurred in the first half of 2018.

That included €1.9m of exceptional legal costs primarily linked to the group’s response to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) application in the High Court seeking the appointment of inspectors to investigate the affairs of the group, including the costs of challenges to the lawfulness of the ODCE move.

The results this morning did not include an update on the ODCE situation, but noted that the President of the High Court has reserved judgement on the application and that judgement is awaited.

The results state that the decline of 4.1pc in sales was primarily driven by a decline in total advertising revenues of 10.5pc and a decline in circulation revenues of 6.2pc. That was offset in part by an increase in distribution revenues of 18.4pc - primarily driven by two acquisitions. Publishing advertising revenues declined by 12.4pc and digital advertising revenue declined by 2.9pc.

Revenue from the group’s regional titles increased year on year with publishing advertising revenue up 1.1pc and circulation revenue increasing by 1.7pc.

The company noted that digital revenues were 2.9pc lower in the period than the same period of 2017, but that ongoing revenue pressures from Google and Facebook were partially offset by continued investment in diversified offerings such as CarsIreland.ie which delivered double-digit revenue growth for the period.

Forecasts for the full year remain unchanged, INM chairman Murdoch MacLennan said.

“Despite the challenges facing INM, the group generated a profit before tax of €11.5m during the period in line with expectations, while our full year forecast remains unchanged. The group’s new strategy is also making progress and a new senior executive team has been put in place to support our group CEO, Michael Doorly, as he leads its implementation. Our balance sheet remains strong and we continue to explore new avenues to develop profitable revenue streams to support our core business,” Mr MacLennan said.

