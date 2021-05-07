Public trust in home-grown firms hits record high during Covid-19

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy whose organisation is the most trusted. Photo: Kieran Harnett

Irish people rate home-grown firms more highly than multinationals for the first time, a survey has found.

Bord Bia, the Credit Unions and An Post are the most trusted organisations in Ireland, according to the RepTrak 2021 poll by communications firm, the Reputations Agency,

Agri-food agency Bord Bia took the top spot in for standing behind Irish producers and bringing Irish food, drink and horticulture to the world.

“We are very proud to have topped the Ireland RepTrak 2021 study following what has been an incredibly challenging year for our industry, business and our stakeholders,” said Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy.

“This result is a testament to their resilience, and we are delighted that it has been recognised by the public.”

The reputation of the 53 home-grown organisations overtook the 47 multinationals studied for the first time in 12 years.

After Bord Bia, the Credit Unions came in second for their commitment to local communities, while An Post won plaudits for reacting quickly to the needs of the public when the pandemic hit.

St Vincent’s Private Hospital and pharmacy chain Boots Ireland rounded out the top five most reputable companies.

The Mater Private Network, Toyota, Aldi, Kellogg’s and Lidl made up the top 10.

The survey sounded out 6,500 members of the public between January and March to find out their views on 100 organisations.

It found that people’s perceptions of certain organisations had shifted depending on the role they played in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public view on healthcare professionals has remained the most positive, with pharmacies and An Post moving up the rankings to take second and third place, overtaking the HSE.

People rate an organisation’s reputation mainly on the quality of their products, the survey said, and their record on being ethical, fair, open, and transparent.

In terms of character traits, the public view Credit Unions as the most friendly, consulting firm PwC as the most hardworking and German carmaker BMW as the most exciting.

Tourism Ireland was rated the most charming organisation, An Garda Siochana was found to be most courageous, US tech giant Google was the most imaginative, while US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, producer of the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, was rated the most intelligent.